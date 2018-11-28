Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Exits with lower-body issue
Raanta left Tuesday's game versus the Wild with a lower-body injury and won't return.
Raanta was battling a minor, undisclosed injury ahead of this game and it's unclear if they're related. The 29-year-old was having a middling outing by allowing three goals on 20 shots before departing. He was replaced by Adin Hill and will likely be evaluated further Wednesday.
