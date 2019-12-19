Play

Raanta (illness) is expected to serve as Dary Kuemper's backup for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.

Raanta missed Tuesday's game against the Sharks due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 30-year-old backstop will likely be back between the pipes Sunday against Detroit or Monday against the Predators.

