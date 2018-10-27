Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Expected to return Saturday
Raanta (illness) is likely to start against the Lightning on Saturday.
Raanta was available for Thursday's game against the Canucks in a backup capacity, but Darcy Kuemper went the distance in that one. This latest report suggesting that Raanta will start against the Bolts came from the official Coyotes Twitter account, so there's no reason to think that the 'Yotes will go back to Kuemper here, but it's still worth checking back to see if Raanta takes warmups as confirmation that he's ready to rock.
