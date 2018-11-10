Raanta (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Penguins, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.

Raanta is still dealing with a lower-body injury, so he'll likely take the day off while Hunter Miska backs up Darcy Kuemper against Pittsburgh. Another update on the 29-year-old Finn's status should be released prior to Sunday's matchup with Washington.