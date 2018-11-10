Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Expected to sit
Raanta (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Penguins, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.
Raanta is still dealing with a lower-body injury, so he'll likely take the day off while Hunter Miska backs up Darcy Kuemper against Pittsburgh. Another update on the 29-year-old Finn's status should be released prior to Sunday's matchup with Washington.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...