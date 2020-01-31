Raanta will guard the goal during Saturday's home clash with Chicago, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Oilers and Ducks while posting an ugly 6.03 GAA and .800 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a home matchup with a hot Blackhawks squad that's gone 5-1-0 in its last six games.