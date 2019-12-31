Raanta will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game against the Blues, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta will make his fifth straight start since Darcy Kuemper (lower body) remains on IR. The 30-year-old Raanta has struggled as the No. 1, though, going 1-3-0 with an .892 save percentage. He's tasked with stymieing the red-hot Blues, who have won eight straight games and produced four-plus goals in seven of those outings.