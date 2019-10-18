Raanta will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game against the Senators, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta was pretty solid during his season debut Saturday against the Avalanche, stopping 29 of 32 shots, but ultimately suffered his first loss of the campaign in overtime. The 30-year-old Finn will attempt to pick up his first win of the season in a favorable home matchup with an Ottawa team that's gone 1-4-1 to start the year.