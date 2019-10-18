Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Facing Ottawa
Raanta will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game against the Senators, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Raanta was pretty solid during his season debut Saturday against the Avalanche, stopping 29 of 32 shots, but ultimately suffered his first loss of the campaign in overtime. The 30-year-old Finn will attempt to pick up his first win of the season in a favorable home matchup with an Ottawa team that's gone 1-4-1 to start the year.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hard-luck OT loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Set for Saturday debut•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Promoted to top level•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Posts shutout on conditioning stint•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Heads to AHL for conditioning•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.