Raanta has received the starting nod for Wednesday's road game against the Sabres, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta's maintained an impressive .925 save percentage through 41 games this season. He needs only one more win to reach a career-high 17 after serving as a backup for the Blackhawks and Rangers through his first four years of NHL service time. It's clear from his tidy ratios that Raanta is cut out for the No. 1 job in Arizona, but staying healthy for a sustained period of time is his next obstacle in the way of being a can't-miss fantasy commodity. Raanta will be pitted against the league's worst team as far as records go in his upcoming start.