Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Facing Swords in Buffalo
Raanta has received the starting nod for Wednesday's road game against the Sabres, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta's maintained an impressive .925 save percentage through 41 games this season. He needs only one more win to reach a career-high 17 after serving as a backup for the Blackhawks and Rangers through his first four years of NHL service time. It's clear from his tidy ratios that Raanta is cut out for the No. 1 job in Arizona, but staying healthy for a sustained period of time is his next obstacle in the way of being a can't-miss fantasy commodity. Raanta will be pitted against the league's worst team as far as records go in his upcoming start.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Continues strong stretch against Flames•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Back in net Monday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 30 saves in return•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Between pipes at home Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Won't dress Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Out again Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...