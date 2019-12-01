Play

Raanta (illness) stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Raanta was making his first start since last Saturday and couldn't hold on to an early 2-0 lead. Despite the loss, Raanta has enjoyed a strong season for the Coyotes, going 5-3-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .924 save percentage.

