Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Falls in first start in a week
Raanta (illness) stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to San Jose on Saturday.
Raanta was making his first start since last Saturday and couldn't hold on to an early 2-0 lead. Despite the loss, Raanta has enjoyed a strong season for the Coyotes, going 5-3-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .924 save percentage.
