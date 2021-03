Raanta gave up four goals on 34 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche. The Avalanche also scored an empty-netter.

Raanta wasn't able to quiet an offense that's been locked in over the last couple of weeks. The loss dropped his record to 5-4-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 11 games. Considering this was just his second start since he returned from a lower-body injury, Raanta will probably give way to Adin Hill for Tuesday's rematch with the Avalanche.