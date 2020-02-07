Raanta yielded four goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Raanta wasn't able to build off a shutout versus the Oilers on Tuesday, reverting back to his recent struggles. The 30-year-old dropped to 10-12-3 with a 2.86 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 26 contests. The Finn has just one win in his last six starts, which makes him a risky play for Saturday against the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins.