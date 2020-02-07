Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Falters against Carolina
Raanta yielded four goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Raanta wasn't able to build off a shutout versus the Oilers on Tuesday, reverting back to his recent struggles. The 30-year-old dropped to 10-12-3 with a 2.86 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 26 contests. The Finn has just one win in his last six starts, which makes him a risky play for Saturday against the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.