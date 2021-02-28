Raanta yielded five goals on 40 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Raanta had kept the Coyotes in it through two periods, as they trailed 2-1. He wasn't good enough in the third, leading to a lopsided loss. This was Raanta's first action since Feb. 13, as he missed two weeks with an upper-body injury. The Finnish netminder dipped to 2-1-1 with a 3.99 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Darcy Kuemper (lower body) isn't expected to be out long, so Raanta's time as the primary starter will likely be short.