Raanta gave up four goals on 16 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Raanta was replaced by Adin Hill in the crease early in the second period. The Finn took the loss, falling to 6-7-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 16 appearances. Coach Rick Tocchet may have given Raanta the early hook to keep him fresh for Sunday's game against the Stars, but Hill also stopped all 20 shots he faced in relief, which could make it a tough decision.