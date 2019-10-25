Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gets nod Friday
Raanta will tend the road goal for Friday's clash against the Devils, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Raanta will give starter Darcy Kuemper a breather on a back-to-back for the road tilt. Raanta has only suited up in two games this season, going 2-0-2 along with a 2.44 GAA and .926 save percentage. The Finn will face a great matchup against a New Jersey offense that is ranked 28th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.38).
