Raanta will tend the road goal for Friday's clash against the Devils, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta will give starter Darcy Kuemper a breather on a back-to-back for the road tilt. Raanta has only suited up in two games this season, going 2-0-2 along with a 2.44 GAA and .926 save percentage. The Finn will face a great matchup against a New Jersey offense that is ranked 28th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.38).