Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gets pulled against Vegas
Raanta was pulled Tuesday against the Golden Knights after giving up three goals on five shots.
Raanta lasted only 6:15 on Tuesday evening, but it's hard to be too critical considering it was the first home game in Golden Knights history and the team was clearly fired up. The former Ranger, who was sensational in the season opener, is expected to see plenty of crease time in Arizona this season and could run away with the starting gig. The Coyotes are in rebuild mode, but Raanta has posted great numbers over the past few seasons and should make for a reliable fantasy play this year.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Protecting net versus Detroit•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Will start Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Posts strong start in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ready to start Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Receives clean bill of health•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Practices Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...