Raanta made 33 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Raanta benefited from an offensive explosion by Arizona's standards, as the team had scored just three goals total in its first five games. His wins ceiling is obviously capped by playing with what will almost certainly end up being the league's most inept offense, but Raanta's capable of a top-10 finish in rate stats. Last season, he ranked second in both GAA (2.24) and save percentage (.930).