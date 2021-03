Raanta will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with Los Angeles, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Raanta will be making consecutive starts for the first time this season thanks to Darcy Kuemper's (lower body) continued absence. It's been a difficult start to the year for the 31-year-old Raanta as he is sporting a 4.00 GAA and .895 save percentage in four games, though he has posted a 2-1-1 record.