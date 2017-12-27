Raanta will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Avalanche, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta hasn't been great since returning from injury Dec. 9 against the Blue Jackets, suffering five consecutive defeats while registering a 3.11 GAA and .912 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his fifth victory of the season Wednesday in a tough road clash with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.59 goals per game at home this campaign, fifth in the NHL.