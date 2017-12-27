Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's road contest
Raanta will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Avalanche, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta hasn't been great since returning from injury Dec. 9 against the Blue Jackets, suffering five consecutive defeats while registering a 3.11 GAA and .912 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his fifth victory of the season Wednesday in a tough road clash with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.59 goals per game at home this campaign, fifth in the NHL.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Yanked in loss to Avs•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stacked against Avs on Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Outdueled in loss to Panthers•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending goal Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 29 saves in losing effort•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Protecting cage against Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...