Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gets starting nod Monday
Raanta will guard the road cage in Monday's game against the Capitals, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The Coyotes will take the ice Monday and Tuesday, so Raanta will take the first start. The 30-year-old has yielded at least three goals in four of five outings, but his .912 save percentage is respectable, although it falls well short of Darcy Kuemper's .930 mark. The Caps are on a tear right now with six straight wins and 10 in their last 11 outings, and they pace the league with 4.06 goals per game.
