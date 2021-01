Raanta will start in the home crease Saturday against the Sharks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Darcy Kuemper got the nod last game and let up three goals on 35 shots in the shootout loss, and now Raanta will get his turn in the blue paint. This serves as further evidence that head coach Rick Tocchet will favor a goaltending tandem in the shortened season. Raanta was excellent in net last year, posting a .921 save percentage and a 15-14-3 record as the 1B in Arizona.