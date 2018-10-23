Raanta will be between the pipes on the road against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta has faced a heavy workload to start the year, as he has made six of a possible seven starts and has seen an average of 26.3 shots per outing. The netminder posted decent numbers in those contests (.911 save percentage), but only has two wins to show for it. At this pace, the Finn's next break will likely come Nov. 10 or 11 when the Yotes have their first back-to-back of the season.