Raanta was pulled Tuesday against the Golden Knights after giving up two goals on five shots.

Raanta lasted only 6:15 Tuesday evening, but it's hard to be too critical considering it was the first home game in Golden Knights history and the team was clearly fired up. The former Ranger, who was sensational in the season opener, is expected to see plenty of crease time in Arizona this season and could run away with the starting gig. The Coyotes are in rebuild mode, but Raanta has posted great numbers over the past few seasons and should make for a reliable fantasy play this year.