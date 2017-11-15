Raanta was pulled Tuesday against the Jets after allowing three goals on 13 shots.

Something like this tends to happen when one of the hottest teams in the NHL meets a team still without a single regulation win. Raanta lasted for just over one period before he was replaced by recent goaltending acquisition Scott Wedgewood. The 28-year-old may be the starter in Arizona, but the team's struggles have been so bad it's hard to recommend him in most fantasy settings right now. Given how poorly the Coyotes have played, Raanta's .905 save percentage certainly could be worse, so if Arizona finds a way to bounce back, Raanta might be worth grabbing.