Head coach Rick Tocchet said Raanta (lower body) is week-to-week, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Raanta landed on injured reserve Tuesday, but the week-to-week designation seems to indicate he won't be ready to return when first eligible March 31. The 31-year-old Raanta has already suffered three injuries this season. Fantasy managers may want to turn elsewhere for their goaltending depth. Adin Hill is set to be the Coyotes' No. 1 goalie with Raanta and Darcy Kuemper (lower body) out.