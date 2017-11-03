Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gives up five in return
Raanta (lower body) made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
Raanta's return from a three-week absence didn't cure the defensive ills in front of him, as Arizona surrendered at least five goals for the eighth time in 14 games. Even prime Henrik Lundqvist would struggle to provide serviceable fantasy numbers on this dreadful 1-12-1 outfit, so don't expect much from the man who backed him up for the last two seasons in New York prior to coming over in an offseason trade.
