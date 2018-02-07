Play

Raanta (undisclosed) allowed four goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Most of the damage done against Raanta came early, as three of Winnipeg's goals were scored in the first 14:28. This performance went about as expected given the venue and opponent, so the most important takeaway here is that Raanta looked healthy after sitting since being involved in a car crash last Thursday.

