Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gives up four in return
Raanta (undisclosed) allowed four goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Most of the damage done against Raanta came early, as three of Winnipeg's goals were scored in the first 14:28. This performance went about as expected given the venue and opponent, so the most important takeaway here is that Raanta looked healthy after sitting since being involved in a car crash last Thursday.
