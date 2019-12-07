Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gives up one goal in losing effort
Raanta allowed one goal on 25 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Penguins on Friday.
The 30-year-old was very sharp, but Evgeni Malkin beat him on a shot that came after the puck bounced weirdly off the back boards, net and Raanta's skate. It was the only goal he allowed all night, and it was enough for Raanta to take the loss. He is 5-4-2 with a 2.52 GAA and .926 save percentage in 11 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Falls in first start in a week•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Will return to action Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Remains scratched Friday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: No longer starting vs. Ducks•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Taking on Ducks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.