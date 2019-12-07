Raanta allowed one goal on 25 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Penguins on Friday.

The 30-year-old was very sharp, but Evgeni Malkin beat him on a shot that came after the puck bounced weirdly off the back boards, net and Raanta's skate. It was the only goal he allowed all night, and it was enough for Raanta to take the loss. He is 5-4-2 with a 2.52 GAA and .926 save percentage in 11 games this season.