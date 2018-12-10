A medical procedure showed Raanta's lower-body injury to be more serious than what was initially thought, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta underwent a medical procedure recently to investigate a lower-body injury, and the results turned out to be worse than expected. At this point, there's a real possibility that his season is over. The team has not confirmed what most suspect to be true, so we'll have to wait and see how they handle the situation in the coming days. For now, Raanta has been listed as out indefinitely and won't be playing anytime soon.