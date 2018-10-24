Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Got sick before game
Raanta didn't start Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets because he got sick, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Raanta will continue to miss time, but Kuemper stood strong in his place with just one goal on 36 shots. Raanta's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Canucks.
