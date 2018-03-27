Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Grounds Lightning to keep run going
Raanta stopped 19 of 20 shots Monday, picking up a win in a 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay.
While the Lightning didn't get pucks to the net against Raanta, he can only stop the shots that reach him, and for the most part, he did just that. His worst performance in his past five games saw a .938 save percentage and two goals given up, an impressive showing given the Desert Dogs' struggles this season. At this point, Raanta should be in your lineup whenever he gets an opportunity to start.
