Raanta will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with Columbus, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta has strung together four consecutive solid outings in which he gave up just two goals apiece and earned his team at least a point each time (2-0-2). A rough first half of the season saw the Finn facing the possibility of losing the starting job to backup Scott Wedgewood. The 28-year-old Raanta has paid off the confidence shown him by coach Rick Tocchet, however, by displaying the form that led the Yotes to trade for him in the first place.