Raanta (lower body) took to the ice prior to Thursday's practice, but is out for Thursday's matchup with Los Angeles and doubtful for Saturday's preseason finale against San Jose, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

The newly acquired goaltender was forced to miss Wednesday's practice, but other than that, little is know about the nature of his injury. Raanta is set to begin the season as a No. 1 netminder for the first time in his career, and it would be unfortunate if he were to be forced out of an Opening Night start. Expect the team to provide additional updates on Raanta prior to Saturday's fixture -- either to confirm he's out or to announce his return to health.