Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hampered by injury
Raanta (lower body) took to the ice prior to Thursday's practice, but is out for Thursday's matchup with Los Angeles and doubtful for Saturday's preseason finale against San Jose, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
The newly acquired goaltender was forced to miss Wednesday's practice, but other than that, little is know about the nature of his injury. Raanta is set to begin the season as a No. 1 netminder for the first time in his career, and it would be unfortunate if he were to be forced out of an Opening Night start. Expect the team to provide additional updates on Raanta prior to Saturday's fixture -- either to confirm he's out or to announce his return to health.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Traded away from Big Apple•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Staying in New York•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Available in expansion draft•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Delivers steady work as backup again•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Puts injury behind him•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Won't start due to injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...