Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Handed hard-luck heartbreaker
Raanta made a season-high 45 saves in Thursday's 1-0 loss to St. Louis.
Raanta was terrific once again for the Coyotes, who rewarded him with zero offensive support. St. Louis' Ryan O'Reilly broke a scoreless tie with eight minutes left in regulation to hang Raanta with the 'L.' Arizona's de facto No. 1 netminder in the absence of Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Raanta is sporting an outstanding .949 save percentage during the month of February. Raanta and the Coyotes open a three-game homestand Saturday against Tampa Bay.
