Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hangs on for shootout win
Raanta made 31 saves in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.
Arizona grabbed a 3-0 lead inside the first minute of the second period, but Washington cranked up the pressure after that and Raanta had to make some big stops just to get the game to overtime -- and get some luck afterwards, as what looked like an OT winner by T.J. Oshie was ruled to have been offside. He then turned aside both Caps shootout attempts to secure the win. The 30-year-old is 3-1-2 through six starts with a 3.06 GAA and .912 save percentage, taking a clear back seat to Darcy Kuemper in net for the Coyotes so far.
