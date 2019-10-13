Raanta allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.

Playing in a regular-season contest for the first time since November of 2018, Raanta looked pretty good. He kept the Avalanche off the board for the first two periods, and he can't be faulted for the overtime goal after a defensive breakdown in front of him. After missing most of last season with a lower-body injury, Raanta appears to be set to challenge Darcy Kuemper for starts. Expect the latter to tend twine Tuesday in Winnipeg, however.