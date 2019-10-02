Raanta (lower body) was assigned to AHL Tuscon for a conditioning stint, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta won't be with the Coyotes for their trip to Anaheim on Thursday, as he'll head down to the minors after dealing with a lower-body issue for over a week. Tuscon plays Friday versus AHL Texas and Sunday against AHL San Antonio, so Raanta figures to ascend back to the big club following one of those contests if he can stay healthy. For the time being, Adin Hill will travel with the Coyotes to serve as Darcy Kuemper's backup.