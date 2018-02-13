Raanta saved 37 of 38 shots during Monday's 6-1 win over Chicago.

The Finn has now won four of his past seven starts and improved to a respectable .918 save percentage and 2.58 GAA for the campaign following Monday's victory. Wins might continue to be tough to come by for Raanta, but his ratios are solid, and it wouldn't be a complete shock if Arizona was more competitive down the stretch drive. Still, it's likely best to continue being selective with Raanta's matchups moving forward.