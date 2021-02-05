Raanta stopped 40 of 43 shots in a 4-3 win over the Blues on Thursday.

Raanta had a shutout going until Mike Hoffman scored at 16:45 of the third period. The Blues struck twice more after that, but Raanta held on long enough to get the win. The Finn has given up three goals in each of his two starts this season, both wins. The Coyotes were previously scheduled to continue their road trip with a back-to-back in Minnesota over the weekend, but due to the Wild's COVID-19 situation, those games were postponed. Instead, Raanta and the Coyotes will remain in St. Louis for two more contests Saturday and Monday. Expect Raanta and Darcy Kuemper to split the two newly rescheduled games.