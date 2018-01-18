Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hoping for more success against Preds
Raanta will command the crease Thursday as the road starter against the Predators, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta stunned the Predators on home ice exactly two weeks ago. The Finn turned aside 37 of 39 shots in that one, and now there's an outside chance that Nashville's entire top line sits out injured in the upcoming contest. The Coyotes may be the worst team as far as record goes -- they have the fewest points in the league at 28 -- but the Desert Dogs aren't immune to surprising every now and then. Everything considered, Raanta is a sneaky value play on Thursday's heavy daily slate.
