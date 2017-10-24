Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hoping to play during current road trip
Raanta (lower body) did some light skating, solo drills and stretching during Monday's practice, and he could return at some point during the Coyotes' current five-game road trip, Arizona Sports reports.
The Coyotes have five road games over the next eight nights with a back-to-back set against Philadelphia next Monday and Detroit next Tuesday. Returning for one of those outings seems most realistic at this stage of the game. Until he's able to take the ice, Louis Domigue and Adin Hill project to continue tending the crease for Arizona.
