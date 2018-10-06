Raanta is listed in Alan Robinson of NHL.com's "Players to Watch" preview of Saturday's home game against the Ducks.

Raanta allowed three goals on 25 shots to the Stars in the season opener Thursday, and he could be under heavy pressure against a Ducks team that is brimming with talented rookies getting early-season chances due to injuries to some of their more established forwards. Maxime Comtois, who scored in his NHL debut, is just one of the guys that Raanta will need to keep close tabs on in this next start.