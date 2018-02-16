Coyotes' Antti Raanta: In crease again Saturday
Raanta will stop pucks from the Oilers on the home ice Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Raanta set aside 34 of the 36 pucks he faced last time out and has now compiled three straight impressive showings (one in relief) for the Coyotes. As a result, he has been rewarded with a second consecutive start. Raanta will attempt to extend that stretch Saturday against an Edmonton team averaging 3.29 goals per game since the All-Star break.
