Coyotes' Antti Raanta: In goal against Edmonton
Raanta will get the start in goal in Thursday's road preseason game against the Oilers.
Raanta was fantastic in his last preseason appearance Saturday against the Ducks, stopping all 27 shots through the first two periods of a 6-1 victory. The 29-year-old Finn could end up being one of the best value picks in fantasy this campaign.
