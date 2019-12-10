Raanta will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home game versus Calgary, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta put up solid numbers against Pittsburgh on Friday, making 24 of 25 possible saves, but was let down by his offense and was saddled with a loss. The Finn will be looking for some additional support heading into Tuesday's tilt. The 30-year-old should see more starts than the average backup, but is unlikely to replace Darcy Kuemper as the No. 1 option in Arizona any time soon.