Raanta will get the starting nod at home versus Los Angeles on Monday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta has given up three or more goals in each of his previous five appearances while posting a 2-2-1 record and .907 save percentage. The Finnish netminder has played his way into a goalie split recently alongside Darcy Kuemper, but should be considered a long shot to take over the No. 1 job at any point this season. If the 30-year-old continues to perform well heading into the deadline, the Coyotes could start receiving trade inquiries from the 30 teams.