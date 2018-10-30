Raanta will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home matchup with Ottawa, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta is coming off a 30-save victory over the Lightning and will look to keep rolling against a Senators squad that is averaging 3.50 goals (fifth best in the league). The netminder is seven games into his second season as a true No. 1 and is currently 3-4-0 with a 2.13 GAA.