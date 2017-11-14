Raanta will get the starting nod for Tuesday's clash with Winnipeg, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Since returning from injury, Raanta has seen the bulk of the starts for Arizona in which he has posted a 1-3-1 record with a 2.77 GAA. While the netminder is certainly at fault for some of the Yotes problems, he has faced 30-plus shots in our of his last five outings. The Jets are last in the league in shots per game (27.2), so the Finn could face a lighter workload Tuesday.