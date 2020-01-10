Coyotes' Antti Raanta: In net Friday
Raanta (lower body) will start between the pipes Friday in Carolina, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta's strong three-game stretch in goal was spoiled by a lower-body injury that has prevented him from retaking the crease in either of the last two affairs. Fortunately, the netminder has avoided a major injury and will look to extend his three-game winning streak Friday versus a Carolina club sporting a 3-2 record heading into the sixth game of the team's seven-game homestand.
