Raanta will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with the Canadiens, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta posted arguably his worst outing Tuesday since returning from his lower-body injury in early November, surrendering three goals on just 13 shots before being pulled in favor of Scott Wedgewood. The Arizona experiment in goal as a whole this season has been a disaster, allowing a league-high 3.90 goals per contest. Raanta's numbers (3.16 GAA) have been slightly better and Thursday's tilt features the NHL's two worst offenses, giving him a chance to improve.