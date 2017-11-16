Coyotes' Antti Raanta: In net Thursday versus Montreal
Raanta will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with the Canadiens, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta posted arguably his worst outing Tuesday since returning from his lower-body injury in early November, surrendering three goals on just 13 shots before being pulled in favor of Scott Wedgewood. The Arizona experiment in goal as a whole this season has been a disaster, allowing a league-high 3.90 goals per contest. Raanta's numbers (3.16 GAA) have been slightly better and Thursday's tilt features the NHL's two worst offenses, giving him a chance to improve.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...