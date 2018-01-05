Raanta turned aside 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over visiting Nashville.

Perhaps most impressively, Raanta shut down all 17 shots in the first period, paving the way for the league's worst home team to eventually get the better of the Predators. Despite having just six wins in 21 outings this season, Raanta has emerged victorious twice in his last three games. That said, he's still got some serious work to do to get his 2.82 GAA closer to his career mark of 2.41.